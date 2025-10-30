Rajasthan: Baran district admin warns social media content creators not to violate EC guidelines

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 30 (PTI) Ahead of the November 11 Anta assembly bypoll, the Baran district administration on Thursday warned YouTubers and other social media content creators against violating the Election Commission's guidelines in a bid to ensure transparency in the poll process.

The Media Cell and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), under the supervision of District Election Officer Rohitashva Singh Tomar, has been actively monitoring content across print, electronic, and social media platforms, officials said.

MCMC in-charge Assistant Director Public Relations, Yogendra Sharma, noted that there have been recent posts made on social media by YouTubers and other content creators that violate the guidelines. Taking this issue seriously, the district election officer has directed the issuance of notices to those involved.

In addition to addressing cases related to paid news, YouTubers based in the district, as well as those from outside, are being advised to create balanced posts that comply with the Model Code of Conduct and MCMC rules.

Moreover, any AI-generated posts must clearly disclose their artificial intelligence or digital enhancement, as stipulated by the Election Commission's guidelines.

Additionally, the commission has issued strict instructions to political parties regarding the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tools to maintain transparency and fairness in the electoral process. It has emphasised that the use of artificial intelligence or deepfake videos targeting rival parties or candidates should adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and relevant guidelines.

Tomar mentioned that criticism of political parties and candidates should be limited to their programs, policies, actions, and records. Comments regarding the personal lives of any party, its leaders, or unverified allegations should be strictly avoided, he added.

Tomar further said that the commission has expressed concern over attempts to spread misinformation or misleading videos generated through the misuse of AI technology. In this regard, all political parties, candidates, and star campaigners have been instructed to clearly label any campaign material that includes AI-generated or digitally enhanced elements as "Artificial Intelligence-based" or "digitally enhanced." He emphasised that these provisions apply to all content posted on the internet and social media platforms. Strict monitoring is in place to maintain a clean electoral atmosphere, and any violations of the Model Code of Conduct will result in decisive action, he added.