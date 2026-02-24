Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Tuesday arrested a block development officer from Sawai Madhopur while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

The accused, Jagdish Prasad Meena, was posted as Block Development Officer (BDO) in Panchayat Samiti, Sawai Madhopur, and was holding an additional charge as district project manager.

The bureau received a complaint alleging that Meena was demanding a bribe in return for not relieving the complainant and two others from their post of block project managers and for clearing their pending travel allowance and other bills.

Director General of the bureau, Govind Gupta, said the accused also pressured the complainant to collect the bribe amounts from the two associates and hand over the total sum.

Gupta said after verification of the complaint, a team laid a trap and caught the accused accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.