Rajasthan: Bhupender Yadav, actor Randeep Hooda launch medal ahead of Tiger Marathon

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday launched the medal and T-shirt for the International Tiger Marathon, scheduled to be held in Alwar on February 8.

The pre-launch event was organised at the Mahal Chowk in Alwar today.

Yadav said the objective of the marathon was to spread awareness about tiger conservation and environmental protection.

According to the minister, more than 25,000 participants, including youth, children and senior citizens, are expected to take part, along with a large number of foreign guests.

Hooda said it was a matter of pride that Alwar was hosting the world's first marathon dedicated to tiger conservation.

"Sariska is the only tiger reserve in the NCR region, and the event would promote both fitness and wildlife conservation," he said.

The actor said runners from countries such as South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia would participate, putting Alwar on the international sports map.

Videos themed 'Run for the Tigers' and 'Stand for the Forest' were also screened during the programme.