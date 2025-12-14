Rajasthan: Bike-borne couple, 1-year-old son killed as truck hits bike

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 14 (PTI) A bike-born couple in their 30s and their one-year-old son were killed on the spot after a truck hit the motorbike on NH-52 in Bundi district on Sunday noon.

According to police, the truck hit the two-wheeler from behind, flinging the riders into the air.

They landed some distance away from the motorbike and died on the spot.

Police said the truck driver fled from the scene after the accident, and a search is underway to nab him.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sunder Singh (36), his wife Raj Kour (30) and their son Amrit alias Amerdeep Singh (1), all residents of Sanvalpura village under Talera police station in Bundi district.

The anguished family members and angry villagers held a protest over the accident and attempted to disrupt the traffic by blocking the road for a few minutes, Talera circle inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said.

However, the protesters were assured of action in the matter and traffic on the highway was resumed within minutes, he added.