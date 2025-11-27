Rajasthan BJP appoints new office-bearers

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Rajasthan unit of BJP on Thursday appointed 9 vice presidents, 4 general secretaries, 7 secretaries and other office-bearers in the state team.

This is the first reshuffle after Madan Rathore's appointment as state president in July last year.

The list of appointments was issued after the approval from the BJP national president JP Nadda.

According to the list, Surendra Pal Singh T T, Nahar Singh Jodha, Mukesh Dadhich, Bihari Lal Vishnoi, Chhagan Mahur, Hakru Maida, Jyoti Mirdha, Alka Mundra and Sarita Gena have been appointed as the state vice presidents.

Mirdha, a former Congress MP, joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

The new state general secretaries include Shrawan Singh Bagri, Kailash Meghwal, Bhupendra Saini and Mithlesh Gautam.

Appointments on the posts of treasurer, co-treasurer, spokesperson, office secretary, social media in-charge, IT in-charge and media in-charge were also made. PTI SDA SMV APL