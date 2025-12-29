Rajasthan BJP appoints state chiefs of six morchas

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) BJP's Rajasthan unit on Monday appointed state presidents of six morchas.

According to a list issued after the approval of appointments by the party's central leadership, MLA Gopi Chand Meena was appointed as the state president of ST Morcha and former MP Nihal Singh Meghwal was appointed as the state chief of SC Morcha.

Former union minister Kailash Choudhary has been appointed as the state president of Kisan Morcha, while Shankar Lal Gora was appointed as the state president of Yuva Morcha, it said.

Meanwhile, Hasan Khan Mewati has been given charge of the Minority Morcha in Rajasthan and Mahendra Kumawat was appointed as the state president of OBC morcha. PTI SDA NB NB