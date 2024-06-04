Rajasthan: BJP candidates leading in 13 seats, Cong in nine; Om Birla leading

Jaipur: Thirteen BJP candidates, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhupendra Yadav, are leading in Rajasthan while the Congress was ahead in nine seats, according to latest Election Commission trends.
INDIA bloc parties CPI (M) and RLP and BAP supported by the Congress were leading in one seat each.
According to the ECI, Om Birla is leading in the Kota Bundi seat with a margin of 2,096 votes, Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner with a margin of 1,277 votes and Bhupendra Yadav in Alwar by 4,490 votes.
Other BJP candidates were leading in Jaipur, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Jhalawar-Baran.
Congress candidates are leading in Ganganagar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Bharatpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Dausa and Barmer INDIA bloc party candidates Amra Ram (CPI-M) and Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) are leading in Sikar and Nagaur seats respectively.
BAP candidate Rajkumar Roat, who is supported by the Congress, is leading with a margin of 9,671 votes.