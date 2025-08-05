Rajasthan BJP chief calls Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Army 'baseless, irresponsible'

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making "baseless, irresponsible and anti-national" statements about the Indian Army.

Rathore's comments came a day after the Supreme Court censured the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha over his alleged remarks against the Army following the 2020 Galwan clash with Chinese troops.

"Repeated reprimands by the courts make it evident that Rahul Gandhi indulges in baseless and reckless allegations, particularly against the Indian Army. Be it the surgical strikes or the Galwan clash, he has consistently questioned the integrity and bravery of our forces," Rathore told reporters.

Referring to Gandhi's past comments after the 2016 surgical strikes, he said, "When the Army gave a strong response to Pakistan, Rahul and his team began asking, 'How many were killed? Where is the proof?' Did they witness it themselves?" He further alleged it was shameful that Gandhi, during the Galwan clash, claimed Indian soldiers were being beaten, whereas the forces were displaying exemplary courage.

Rathore also said that China had captured Indian land in 1962 when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister.

"But today, when our Army is firmly standing its ground, Rahul Gandhi claims China has taken 2,000 sq km. Even the Supreme Court asked him: What proof do you have?" he said.

On the other hand, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot defended Gandhi, saying the Congress leader had not revealed any confidential information regarding China or Ladakh.

"The Galwan clash, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, is already publicly known. Information about China's 2,000 sq km incursion and specific locations is available in credible public sources," Gehlot said in a post on X on Monday night.

He also referred to concerns raised by Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, adding that Gandhi had visited Ladakh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023, where locals too had voiced similar worries about Chinese intrusions.

"Even the BJP government has acknowledged the martyrdom of our soldiers during Chinese aggression. Rahul Gandhi's statement was a call for the government to take appropriate action," Gehlot said.

Criticising the Centre for avoiding a parliamentary debate on the issue, Gehlot said, "The government should have initiated a discussion in Parliament to take the nation into confidence. Unfortunately, that did not happen." Defending Gandhi's patriotism, the senior Congress leader added, "His father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi both laid down their lives for the country. He walked 4,000 km to highlight people's problems. Who can be a greater patriot than him?"