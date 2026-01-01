Rajasthan BJP chief claims opposition, plagued by infighting, losing public support

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Thursday slammed opposition parties, claiming their internal discord was eroding public trust in them and strengthening his party.

The BJP is committed to building a developed Rajasthan and a self-reliant India, he said while interacting with reporters on New Year's Day.

He said 2025 had come with a resolve to make Rajasthan developed and India more prosperous and self-reliant under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's global standing has strengthened, and the country emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, making rapid progress towards self-reliance in several sectors, including space, said Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP.

Rathore said the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had taken several "historic decisions" in a short time in areas such as water management, power supply, employment generation, infrastructure strengthening and farmer welfare.

Initiatives like daytime power supply to farmers through solar energy would boost agriculture and industrial growth, the BJP leader said.

Taking a jibe at political rivals, Rathore said, "Opposition parties are plagued by internal discord, which was steadily eroding public confidence in them and strengthening support for the BJP." On the Rajasthan refinery project, Rathore alleged that agreements signed during the Congress regime had imposed a heavy financial burden on the state.

A revised MoU signed during the Vasundhara Raje dispensation significantly reduced the state's liability, resulting in substantial savings, he claimed.

Rathore accused the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government of escalating the project cost, and asserted that the present BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma would not compromise on the state's interests. PTI AG NSD NSD