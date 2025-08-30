Rajasthan BJP chief condemns abusive words on PM Modi

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) BJP's Rajasthan unit president, Madan Rathore, on Saturday condemned the derogatory language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a stage related to a Congress event in Bihar, saying it was a "new low in politics".

"Such remarks cause damage not only to politics but also to the country's image. The prime minister's global reputation has grown and such statements aimed at tarnishing his image only weaken the nation's stature," Rathore told reporters here.

He also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Modi surname made in a poll rally in 2019.

"Rahul Gandhi's comments about the Modi surname led to a backlash and he had to apologise," Rathore claimed. "Now, once again, derogatory remarks about Modi's mother have been made. This is a new low in politics." "Using derogatory language against Prime Minister Modi's mother was unacceptable to all patriots," he said.

Gandhi's “why all thieves have Modi surname” remark led to a criminal defamation case and a Surat court convicted and sentenced him to two years in jail, following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Later, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction.

The Congress leader had refused to apologise for his "Modi surname" remark.

BJP leaders have flayed the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, a day after a purported video showed a man using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

BJP workers have also resorted to demonstrations outside Congress offices in various parts of the country.

Rathore also criticised state Congress leaders, saying that they should look into their own actions before making any allegations against others.

During the tenure of Ashok Gehlot as chief minister, paper leaks were prevalent but since Bhajanlal Sharma's government took charge, no such incidents have occurred, he said.

"Our government took decisive action in the sub-inspector recruitment-2021 paper leak by investigating the case and arresting the culprits," Rathore said. PTI SDA SKY SKY