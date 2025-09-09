Rajasthan BJP chief congratulates CP Radhakrishnan for winning VP polls

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP's Rajasthan unit president Madan Rathore on Tuesday congratulated NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan for his victory in the vice presidential election.

He called it a historic win and a testimony to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the NDA's wide support.

Celebrations broke out at the party's state headquarters in Jaipur with fireworks, dance and sweets.

Rathore said the results showed that besides NDA MPs, several lawmakers from outside the alliance also reposed faith in Prime Minister Modi's style of governance and the policies of the BJP-led government.

"This is the outcome of democracy, the Constitution and the people of the country," he said in a statement.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against the joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, winning the contest with a bigger-than-expected margin, indicating cross-voting from the rival camp. The NDA nominee bagged 452 votes and Reddy polled 300 votes. PTI SDA SKY SKY