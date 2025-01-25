Rajasthan BJP chief holds pre-budget discussions

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore held a pre-budget discussion with intellectuals at the party headquarters here on Friday and sought their suggestions.

According to a BJP spokesperson, Rathore said at the meeting that consumers pay tax, so their interests should be considered in the budget.

"Along with consumers, our most important sector is agriculture and we should also take important steps towards strengthening the farmers," he said.

Important suggestions were received during the meeting. These will be listed and sent to the central government, he added.

Rathore said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has introduced several schemes for the benefit of the agriculture sector and farmers.

The government's objective, he said, is to double the income of farmers.

"If the farmer is empowered and (made) strong, then our nation will also be strong. There are many such schemes, including crop insurance scheme, soil testing and eNam facility, which the BJP government has started for farmers," he added. PTI AG DIV DIV