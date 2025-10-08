Rajasthan BJP chief slams Congress over 'cheap politics', says party 'divided and directionless'

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Wednesday accused the Congress of resorting to "cheap politics and irresponsible statements" instead of playing the role of constructive opposition, saying the party has been reduced to "press conferences and empty slogans." Rathore's remarks came in response to recent statements by senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra, who criticised the state government over "administrative failures" and recent accidents, including the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway crash and the fire incident at SMS Hospital.

Talking to reporters here, Rathore said the Congress, which "pushed Rajasthan into the pit" during its tenure through paper leak scandals, recruitment irregularities and bureaucratic negligence, has no moral authority to question the current administration.

"The BJP government is acting swiftly, ensuring high-level investigations and justice for the victims," he said.

Taking a swipe at Dotasra, Rathore said that levelling unverified allegations and spreading rumours reflected Congress' habit of misleading the public. He challenged the Congress leader to make any solid evidence public instead of running "propaganda campaigns".

The BJP chief also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his comments on Bihar elections and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's travels reflected "delusion and denial." "If Rahul Gandhi's yatras had any real impact, why does the Congress continue to lose state after state?" Rathore said, adding that the BJP-led NDA remained strong in Bihar, while the Congress was struggling with internal discord and leadership crisis.

On Gehlot's claim that district Congress president appointments were an innovative experiment, Rathore quipped that the process only revealed the deep factionalism in the party.

"Congress' so-called democratic appointments are merely balancing acts between warring camps and loyalty to one family," he said.

Rathore added that the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan was ensuring accountability in every incident and would not spare anyone found guilty.

"While the Congress thrives on confusion and slogans, the BJP believes in governance, accountability and service," he said, adding that "the public knows who's working on the ground and who's chasing headlines."