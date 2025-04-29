Rajasthan BJP chief slams Kharge for calling himself revered 'jyotirlinga'

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for describing himself as one of the 12 revered jyotirlingas.

"On one hand, Kharge expresses his displeasure at being called Mallikarjuna in the country's Parliament, while on the other hand, he is calling himself Jyotirlinga in public meetings. Hindu society will not tolerate this," Rathore told reporters at a press conference.

The Congress chief reportedly made this comment while addressing a "Samvidhan Bachao Yatra" in Jaipur.

Rathore also criticised Congress for its yatra. The state BJP chief said the party which "killed the Constitution by imposing emergency" is now pretending to protect the Constitution." Rathore said that BR Ambedkar and the Constitution have been respected only by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ambedkar's Panch Tirtha Sthals were developed by PM Modi, while the BJP government also gave him Bharat Ratna, he claimed and added that even the picture of the father of the Constitution was put up in the country's Parliament by the current prime minister.

State education minister Madan Dilawar claimed that Congress had dismissed the elected governments 93 times in the country, and the yatra being taken out by the party was only to keep the existence of the Gandhi family relevant.

Echoing Dilwar’s words, his party leader and cabinet colleague Jogaram Patel added that the Congress is still reeling under the mindset of slaving for one family, he said. PTI AG AMJ AMJ AMJ