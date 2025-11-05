Rajasthan BJP chief slams Rahul Gandhi's over 'vote theft' claim

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he makes false claims against the Election Commission, describing them as reflective of a "destructive and anti-national mindset." Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's press conference on vote theft in the 2024 Haryana assembly polls, Rathore said that when a leader makes aimless, baseless statements without thinking, the cost is borne by the nation.

"Gandhi's claims against the Election Commission were false and unfounded.

"They lack any factual basis. If there are doubts regarding voter lists, complaints should be submitted to the Election Commission with evidence," he said.

Rathore accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress of targeting constitutional institutions, the judiciary, the Election Commission and the armed forces ahead of elections using "anti-national toolkits." Referring to Gandhi's recent trip to South America, he alleged that after spending time abroad, the LoP was using foreign-influenced ideas to weaken India's democracy, and accused him of attempting to manipulate voter lists ahead of the Bihar elections as a sign of Congress's impending defeat. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ