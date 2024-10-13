Rajasthan BJP core committee discusses strategy, probable candidates for bypolls

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The core committee of the BJP's Rajasthan unit met at Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's residence here on Sunday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming bypolls to seven assembly seats.
Party sources said the committee also discussed the names of probable candidates which will be conveyed to BJP chief J P Nadda during a meeting to be held in Delhi.
Besides Sharma, BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore, state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal and co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar were also present in Sunday's meeting.
While former chief minister Vasundhara Raje skipped it, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and the BJP's Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia joined through video conference.
During the discussion, Agarwal said the organisation works to inform the common man about the work of the government and also to convey the problems of the people to the government.
Better coordination is being seen between the organisation and the current government, he added.
"Congress does the politics of casteism while the Bharatiya Janata Party does the politics of development. Decisions are not imposed in the BJP, rather the party reaches a conclusion only with everyone's consent," Agarwal said.
"We have to rise above casteism and move forward together towards development," he said.
The BJP leader said the BJP-ruled state government has done good work for every section and called upon party workers to make the people aware of the unmatched and unprecedented development work done.
Rathore said the BJP is going to achieve a spectacular victory in the by-election. "Like Haryana, the Congress will have to face defeat in Rajasthan too. The mask of the Congress' lies and illusions will now fall off," he added.
The BJP leader said a strategy has been formulated to focus on every booth of all seven seats.
The party has full faith in its workers, he said, adding that the hard work of BJP's booth-level workers will help the lotus bloom in all the seats.
After the meeting, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "There is a process and method of collective decision in the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the core committee meeting, we all discussed other topics, including the upcoming by-elections in the state." "In the Haryana elections, we were all working at different places. After that, we all had to sit together. The BJP's double-engine government is working both in the state and the country. We also discussed how we could work in a better way in Rajasthan." Bypolls are to be held on the Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Chaurasi, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Ramgarh assembly seats in Rajasthan.
The Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Chaurasi and Khinvsar seats fell vacant after the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.
The Salumbar seat fell vacant due to the death of the sitting BJP MLA Amritlal Meena and the Ramgarh seat fell vacant due to the death of the sitting Congress MLA Zubair Khan.
Of the seven seats where by-elections are to be held, the BJP was in power only in one. Of the five seats vacated by sitting MLAs after winning the Lok Sabha election, three were with the Congress, one with RLP and one with the BAP.