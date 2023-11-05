Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) The BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday expelled a party leader in Alwar, Sandeep Dayma, over his remarks on gurdwaras and mosques at a recent rally in the Tijara assembly constituency.

Advertisment

The decision to expel Dayma was announced by Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's disciplinary committee.

"Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from the party on the direction of the state president for making a statement against the ideology of the party," Lakhawat said.

The development comes after widespread criticism of Dayma's remark at the rally in Tijara during the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Baba Balaknath for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls. PTI SDA IJT IJT