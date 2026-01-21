Rajasthan BJP govt alleges large-scale exam irregularities during Congress rule

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP government on Wednesday alleged large-scale irregularities in examinations conducted under the previous Congress regime, a day after a former technical head of the state's Staff Selection Board and four others were arrested for allegedly manipulating results of multiple competitive exams in 2018.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "Serious irregularities related to paper leaks in the Congress government are now coming to light. OMR sheets were allegedly manipulated to include candidates with zero or even negative marks in the merit list, which was a grave injustice to hardworking youth." The minister was speaking at a press conference after a public grievance hearing (jansunwai) at the BJP state headquarters here.

"There is no place for paper mafias or criminals in Rajasthan. The government will take firm action against every guilty person while strictly adhering to the rule of law," he added.

Cabinet minister Avinash Gehlot also targeted the Congress, alleging investigations were suppressed for five years and said the party had no moral right to comment on the issue now.

Former Rajasthan BJP president and Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi also attacked the previous Congress government over the matter.

He said an accused was allegedly caught with Rs 61.5 lakh in Uttar Pradesh on August 15, 2019, and an FIR was registered, but no action was taken for nearly five years.

Chaturvedi claimed the case was handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) only after the BJP came to power in February 2025, following which the probe gained pace and arrests were made.

The SOG on Tuesday made the arrests in connection with the large-scale irregularities in the superviser (women empowerment), laboratory assistant and agriculture superviser recruitment examinations conducted in 2018, for which over 9.4 lakh candidates had applied for 3,212 posts.

According to the SOG, the accused include Sanjay Mathur, the then deputy director and system analyst-cum-programmer of the selection board, who was also the technical in-charge of the examination process.

The other arrested accused were identified as Shadan Khan, Vinod Kumar Gaur, Poonam Mathur and Praveen Gangwal, a programmer with the board. PTI AG AMJ AMJ