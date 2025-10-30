Rajasthan BJP launches campaign for Anta by-election, flags off publicity vans

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Thursday flagged off publicity vans from the party's state headquarters for the Anta assembly by-election campaign.

The vans, equipped with LCD screens, will showcase videos highlighting welfare schemes of the BJP government, development work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's policies in the state.

Rathore said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always prioritised public interest and remains committed to fulfilling people's trust in the state.

He urged party workers to spread awareness about central and state government schemes to every household in Anta constituency.

Rathore expressed confidence that voters will support BJP's "development and good governance agenda", ensuring a massive victory in the bypoll.

Polling in Anta assembly constituency in Baran district will be held on November 11 and counting will take place on November 14.

The ruling BJP has fielded Morpal Suman as its candidate, whereas former minister Pramod Jain will contest on a Congress ticket.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified for allegedly threatening a sub-divisional magistrate with a pistol.