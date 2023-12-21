Rajasthan BJP leader demands opposition apologise to Dhankhar on 'insult'

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) BJP National General Secretary Alka Gurjar on Thursday condemned the "insult" to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament and demanded the opposition tender an apology to him in Parliament.

Advertisment

"The opposition should apologise to the Honorable Vice President in Parliament. If the opposition does not apologise, a big movement will be launched," Gurjar said in a statement.

She said that the manner in which the Vice President was made fun of is highly condemnable.

Making a video of this act by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows the petty mentality of Congress towards constitutional positions, she said.

Gurjar said that this was not just an insult to any one community but an insult to farmers and Rajasthan.

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the BJP. PTI AG VN VN