Rajasthan BJP leader Khiladi Lal Bairwa quits party

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa, who had switched to the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, has now left the party citing ideological differences.

However, he has not re-joined the Congress.

"I have no complaint against the BJP, but my ideology does not align with theirs, which is why I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP," he said on Monday.

Bairwa expressed his inability to resonate with the BJP's ideology and confirmed sending a letter to the newly appointed Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore.

"I left the BJP today, but did not take a decision regarding joining the Congress. I had to quit the Congress because of conspiracies against me. I tried to work for the BJP but the ideology did not align," he said.

"As of today, I am neither in the BJP nor in the Congress," he added.

In the 2023 assembly elections, Bairwa was denied a Congress ticket.

Subsequently, he contested independently from the Baseri constituency, securing 1,366 votes.

In March this year, he left the Congress and joined the BJP with other Congress leaders, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha and Vijaypal Mirdha.

Known for his proximity to senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Bairwa had also served as the chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission during the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.

However, he had criticised Gehlot for not fulfilling his demand to grant statutory status to the commission.