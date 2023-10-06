Rajasthan BJP leader puts up banner with photo of Congress' C P Joshi instead of his namesake from BJP

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) A BJP leader, hopeful of a party ticket in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls, was left embarrassed after a banner put up by him had a picture of Congress leader C P Joshi instead of his namesake who heads the state BJP unit.

The banner, under the party's booth level campaign, was displayed on an auto-rickshaw that caught the attention of people, following which it was removed.

It had the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi of the Congress.

"I got some banners printed from a printing press but by mistake, the photo of Congress' C P Joshi was printed on them in place of BJP's C P Joshi. I was not here for two days. Two such banners were displayed on auto-rickshaws today," Ramesh Kumar Koli said.

"When I came to know about this, I got them removed," added Koli, who is seeking party ticket from the Reodar seat in Sirohi. BJP's Jagsi Ram is the sitting MLA from this seat.

BJP's C P Joshi, who was appointed the state party chief in March this year, is the Chittorgarh MP while Congress' C P Joshi is the Nathdwara MLA and the Assembly speaker.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, local Congress leader Bhawani Singh Bhatana said that BJP's C P Joshi has not been able to create an identity for himself beyond his area and not all his party workers know him in the state. PTI SDA SMN SMN