Rajasthan: BJP leading in 13 LS seats

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in 13 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on nine in Rajasthan, according to the latest Election Commission trends.

Besides the Congress, other INDIA bloc parties CPI(M) and RLP and BAP were leading in one seat each in the state that sends 25 members to the Lower House of Parliament, data on the poll panel's website showed.

BJP candidate from Jaipur Manju Sharma was leading with the highest margin of 2,27,642 votes followed by BJP candidate from Rajsamand Mahima Kumari with a margin of 2,06,606 votes.

BJP's Damodar Agarwal (Bhilwara) and Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer) are leading by 1,85,135 and 1,97,046 votes respectively.

The leading margin of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner) was 28,142 while Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Kota) are ahead with 19,079 and 12,543 votes.

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary is trailing at third place with a margin of 1,27,564 votes.

Murari Meena of the Congress is ahead in Dausa by a margin of 1,22,070 votes, THE data released around 11:35 am showed.

Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat is leading in the Banswara seat with a margin of 1,13,680 votes while RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading in the Nagaur seat by 9,696 votes.

CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram is ahead in Sikar seat by a margin of 43,820 votes. PTI SDA DV DV