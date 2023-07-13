Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party holds meeting ahead of assembly session

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) The state BJP Legislature Party held a meeting here on Thursday and discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

The eighth session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin Friday, with a special address by President Droupadi Murmu scheduled for 11.00 am.

The BJP said the Congress government in Rajasthan has not assessed the damage to crops due to Biparjoy cyclone, adding they will raise the issue during the session.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore told reporters that answers on various issues would be sought from the state government in the House. "We will try our best to corner the government on various issues," he said.

Jogeshwar Garg, Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that both Mewar and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan were affected by Biparjoy cyclone, but the government has not assessed the total damage done by it, nor has it announced any compensation and assistance to the affected people. He said that the government is also delaying the assessment of damage to farmers' crops. The party will also raise this issue in the assembly, Garg said. PTI AG SKY