Rajasthan BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena dies of cardiac arrest

Jaipur: Amrit Lal Meena, the BJP MLA from Salumbar in Rajasthan's Udaipur division, has died of a cardiac arrest. He was 65.

Meena was taken to MB Government Hospital in Udaipur after complaining of chest pain on Wednesday. He died during the night, party sources said on Thursday.

Floral tributes will be paid to the lawmaker in Salumbar district headquarters before a funeral in his ancestral village.

Meena was a tribal leader and a three-time MLA. He was first elected to the House in 2013.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other party leaders expressed their condolences on Meena's passing.

"The death of Amrit Lal Meena is an irreparable loss for the BJP family," Sharma said.

Raje said Meena raised the voice of the tribal community and his death was an irreparable loss for the party.