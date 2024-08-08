Rajasthan: BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena dies of cardiac arrest

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Amrit Lal Meena, the BJP MLA from Salumbar in Rajasthan's Udaipur division, has died of a cardiac arrest. He was 65.

Meena was taken to MB Government Hospital in Udaipur after complaining of chest pain on Wednesday. He died during the night, party sources said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his cabinet colleagues Hemant Meena, Babulal Kharadi and Gautam Dak paid floral tributes to the tribal leader in Salumbar.

Later, cremation was held in his ancestral village Lalpuria of Semari tehsil in Salumbar.

"The death of Amrit Lal Meena is an irreparable loss for the BJP family," CM Sharma said.

Meena, a three-time MLA, was first elected to the House in 2013.

Earlier, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, BJP state president Madan Rathore, former state president Satish Poonia, former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje and other leaders expressed their condolences on Meena's death. PTI SDA KVK KVK