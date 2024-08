Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP MLA Amritlal Meena died of a cardiac arrest Wednesday night, party sources said. He was 65.

Meena was admitted to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur after he complained of chest pain last night. He died at the hospital, the sources said.

Meena served as MLA three times since 2013. PTI SDA TIR TIR