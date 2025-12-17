Rajasthan: BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal, two gunmen injured as truck rams into their car

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 17 (PTI) Ruling BJP MLA Kaluram Meghwal and his two guards sustained injuries after a truck collided head-on with their car on NH 27 at Shambupura Turn here on Wednesday, police said.

The three are out of danger and have been kept under precautionary medical observation at a hospital, SHO of Nanta police station, Chetan Sharma, told reporters.

The SUV driver escaped unhurt in the accident, while the driver of the truck, which was loaded with onions, fled from the site, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

Kaluram Meghwal, MLA from Dug assembly constituency in Jhalawar district, was heading to Jaipur when the truck with a Madhya Pradesh number plate, coming from Chittor, collided head-on against the MLA's car at around 1 PM, the SHO said.

After receiving information about the crash, the police rushed the spot and shifted the injured MLA and his two guards -- Manish and Suresh -- to New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in the city.

Kota city SP Tejashveeni Gautam and DSP Manish Sharma reached the hospital and spoke to the MLA and the medical staff. The truck driver fled from the scene after the incident. The truck has been seized and attempts are underway to trace him, the SHO added. PTI CORR RT RT