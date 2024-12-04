Rajasthan BJP MLA rebukes forest official for booking villagers

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) A BJP MLA in Rajasthan allegedly rebuked a forest department employee for registering two cases against villagers.

Ram Bilas Meena, the MLA from Lalsot in Dausa, also asked the official to withdraw the cases. A video of the MLA demanding that the cases be withdrawn also surfaced on social media.

When contacted, the MLA told PTI that ranger Radheshyam had registered two cases against seven to eight villagers for "obstruction in government work".

"The villagers had filled some pits between their farms and the road. During this, some trees planted by the department were removed. The villagers had assured the department that they would replant the trees but still the cases were registered," he said.

Meena said two days had passed since the department registered the cases.

The department registered two cases for illegal mining, damage to government property, obstruction in government work, abuse and assault. PTI SDA SZM SZM