Rajasthan BJP president hits back at Congress chief over claims of difference within party

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Sunday hit back at state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra over his remarks on the ruling party's internal affairs, saying he did not need any "certificate" from the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters at the Constitution Club here, Rathore said it was not Dotasra's concern to comment on his functioning. "What I am doing or not doing is for my organisation to see. You (the media) are watching my work. That is enough," he said.

Rathore further remarked that he was not seeking approval from Dotasra. "He should first manage his own house. The Congress is in disarray, with its leaders jumping around like frogs. He should take care of his party, and I will take care of mine," Rathore said.

The BJP leader's response came a day after the Congress leader took a dig at the BJP. He questioned the absence of the BJP's state in-charge in the party's organisational workshop.

Dotasra had alleged that there was infighting within the BJP and claimed that differences had emerged within the organisation.

He had also said that Rathore had limited authority and accused him of merely following the chief minister's directives.

Rejecting these claims, Rathore asserted that the BJP's organisation was strong and functioning smoothly, and dismissed the Congress leader's comments as politically motivated.