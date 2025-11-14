Rajasthan BJP president Rathore takes responsibility for party's defeat in Anta Assembly bypoll

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday took responsibility for the party's defeat in the Anta Assembly bypoll, saying that as the head of the organisation in the state, the accountability rests with him.

He said that the party would review its shortcomings and take corrective measures.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya defeated BJP's Morpal Suman by a margin of 15,612 votes in the bye election. The seat was earlier with the BJP but it fell vacant after MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case, due to which the bypoll was held.

"The BJP respects the mandate of the people of Anta and will assess where lapses occurred. Wherever there were shortcomings, they will be reviewed and corrected," he said.

He also congratulated Bhaya and expressed hope that he would live up to the expectations of the electorate.

He said the party had hoped voters would choose a clean, service-oriented local candidate.

Taking a swipe at Congress leaders in Rajasthan, Rathore said those celebrating a single-seat victory should also reflect on the miserable condition of their alliance in Bihar.

Commenting on the Bihar Assembly poll results, he said the people had given a firm and clear reply to the opposition's "negative and misleading" campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI SDA MNK MNK