Rajasthan BJP president receives death threat, accused arrested

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore received a death threat over phone on Friday with the caller also allegedly abusing him. Police said the accused was later arrested from Anupgarh district in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP, was in Delhi when he received the call.

"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.

He said that as soon as he picked up the call, the caller started abusing him, and said he would shoot him.

Advertisment

The police has been informed about the matter, he said.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, and several other BJP leaders reached out to Rathore to inquire about the incident.

Anupgarh Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya said that the accused, Hetram, was arrested.

Advertisment

"He made the call from a SIM card registered in his son's name," he said.

The SP said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to threatening Rathore.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause for the threat, he added. PTI SDA OZ OZ