Rajasthan BJP reorganising Panchayati Raj, urban bodies by violating rules: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan BJP government of reorganising Panchayati Raj and urban bodies in an arbitrary manner and alleged the ruling party was looking to win local polls "by hook or by crook".

He alleged that all the rules and laws were being violated and instead of registering the objections of the public and taking further action, the district collectors have given up.

"Collectors are saying that they will not be able to do anything, all the work is being done at the level of the state government," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"The BJP and RSS together want to win the Panchayati Raj and urban body elections by hook or by crook. For this, first, they did not even conduct by-elections in many places, including that of Bharatpur Zila Pramukh," he said.

"Then in the name of One State-One Election, they did not conduct elections even after the completion of the term and now they are ignoring the rules and the convenience of the public to win by appeasing the vote bank," he alleged.

Gehlot said that neither the minimum and maximum population criteria is being followed nor the proper distance from the headquarters is being taken care of in reorganising Panchayati Raj and urban bodies.

He said that such acts were not appropriate.

"There is growing resentment among the public over this. District collectors should ensure that the entire reorganisation process is carried out in a consistent manner as per the rules, without succumbing to political pressure," he said.