Rajasthan: BJP Sawai Madhopur candidate Kirori Meena accuses police of working for Cong MLA, files complaint

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur assembly seat Kirori Meena on Tuesday gave a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, accusing police officers of working under the influence of sitting Congress MLA Danish Abrar.
Police officials, however, rejected the allegation.
The development comes a day after Abrar's vehicle was attacked by a group of people at the Malarna Chaud bypass in Sawai Madhopur.
Meena alleged that some people protested in a democratic manner in front of Danish Abrar on Monday but they were pushed and manhandled.
He claimed that a police team from the Malarna Dungar police station caught some members of the BJP in Dausa district and thrashed them badly.
Refuting Meena's charge, Malarna Dungar SHO Lakhan Khatana said after stones were pelted at Abrar's vehicle, a police team chased the miscreants in a car.
He said the vehicle fell into a ditch in Dausa district as police were chasing them and some of the miscreants were injured.
The SHO said that he registered a case against the accused with Dausa's Lalsot police station.
The accused also registered a cross-FIR against the SHO and other policemen under IPC sections for causing hurt and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
No arrest has been made so far.
In Sawai Madhopur, the Congress district president has registered a case at the Malarna Dungar police station against six named and 25-30 unnamed people for the attack on Danish Abrar's vehicle.