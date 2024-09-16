Rajasthan BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada'

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP will start a 'Seva Pakhwada' in the state as part of a countrywide campaign to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a party spokesperson, the 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) will run from September 17 to October 2. Under this, 'Seva Paramo Dharma' (service ultimate duty) will be realised by celebrating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

According to the statement, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday on Tuesday, the 'Seva Pakhwada' will be inaugurated with an exhibition based on his biography in the BJP's state office. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state president Madan Rathore.

BJP general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi said for the 'Seva Pakhwada', a team of four members has been formed in the districts along with five senior BJP workers. Various programmes including blood donation camp, cleanliness campaign, picture exhibition, subject based seminar and sapling plantation campaign will be organised in the state, he added. PTI AG KSS KSS