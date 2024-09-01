Rajasthan BJP to felicitate Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Om Prakash Mathur will be felicitated at an event here on Tuesday for his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim, a statement said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa will attend the event.

Leaders of other parties have also been invited, BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi told reporters at a press conference today.

He said that Mathur, who has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from his childhood and worked as a "pracharak" took over as the Governor of Sikkim on July 31. He worked with the party at the state and national level.

He said a welcome event has been organised on Tuesday to felicitate him.

Mathur is a resident of Bali in Pali district of Rajasthan. He also went to jail during the Emergency. He was a founder member of Kisan Sangh and raised the voice of farmers.

As the Organization Secretary of Rajasthan BJP, Mathur worked to build the organization and worked to expand the party at the state and the national levels. PTI AG HIG HIG