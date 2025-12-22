Rajasthan BJP to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of the BJP will observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' across the state on December 26 to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

A party functionary said programmes would be organised from the mandal to the state level to mark the occasion.

BJP state vice-president Surendra Pal Singh TT said special meetings would be held to acquaint the youth with the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of the Sahibzadas. He said 'shabad kirtans' would be organised at local gurdwaras, while 'prabhat pheris' would be taken out at mandal and district levels.

Singh said awareness programmes would be conducted across Rajasthan to take the message of the Sahibzadas' sacrifice to the people. PTI AG MNK MNK