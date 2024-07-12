Rajasthan BJP working committee meeting on Saturday

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) A BJP state working committee meeting will be held here on Saturday and it will be attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and more than 8,000 party workers, state president C P Joshi said.

The meeting at the JECC auditorium in Sitapura will be organised in two sessions, and four MPs from the state who have become ministers at the Centre will be honoured there, he said, adding the blueprint of the BJP's action plan for upcoming bypolls in the state will also be discussed.

Joshi said that more than 8,000 BJP leaders and workers including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, MPs, MLAs, ministers, panchayati raj representatives and office-bearers in the state will also attend the committee.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan and BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam will also be at the meeting.

In a statement issued on Friday, Joshi accused the previous Congress government of misleading the public on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). PTI AG TIR TIR