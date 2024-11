Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP candidate Rewant Ram Danga won the assembly bypoll on Khinwsar seat with a margin of 13,901 votes, according to results announced on Saturday.

Danga secured 1,08,628 votes, while his nearest rival and RLP candidate Kanika Beniwal got 94,727 votes.

Congress candidate Dr Ratan Chaudhary stood third with 5,454 votes.

Kanika Beniwal is the wife of Nagaur MP and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal. PTI SDA VN VN