Rajasthan: BJP's Tijara candidate gets notice for MCC violation

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP's candidate from Tijara Assembly seat in Alwar, Baba Balaknath, was served a notice by the returning officer on Monday after the surfacing of a video which showed him saying that if there are 1,440 votes in a village, in counting they will turn out to be 1,450.
Balaknath was served a notice for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The election officer has sought from him a clarification on his statement within two days.
"This time, voting will be such that if the number of votes in a village is 1,440, counting will show that 1,450 votes were polled," Balaknath is purported to have said in a programme on Sunday. A video of the event surfaced on Monday.
Taking cognisance of the video, Tijara returning officer served a notice to Balaknath.
When contacted, Balaknath said his remarks were meant to motivate party workers. "I said those things just to motivate the workers. If a notice is served, I will reply," he said.