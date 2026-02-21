Rajasthan BJYM stages demonstrations outside state Congress HQ over IYC's 'shirtless protest'

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Saturday staged a demonstration outside the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here over the 'shirtless protest' by IYC workers at the AI summit in New Delhi.

The BJYM workers, led by state president Shankar Gora, gathered at Shaheed Smarak and marched towards the PCC office, raising slogans.

Addressing reporters, Gora alleged that the Congress had "tarnished the country's image" by staging such a protest at the summit attended by international delegates.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers had on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on those.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, with IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib asserting that the organisation was not against the AI summit but against "any compromise with India's interests".

Gora warned that BJYM workers would continue protests if such incidents were repeated.

"A large number of women were also present there. In opposing the Prime Minister and the BJP, the Congress has now started opposing the nation itself," he said.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements and put up barricades near the PCC office on Sansar Chand Road. A scuffle broke out as some protesters attempted to cross the barricades, but police stopped them.

The demonstration continued for around half an hour before the workers dispersed.

DCP (North) Karan Sharma and personnel from several police stations were deployed at the site.