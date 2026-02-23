Rajasthan: Block CMO caught red-handed for taking Rs 25,000 bribe

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a block chief medical officer in Sawai Madhopur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, officials said.

According to the ACB, Dr Battilal Meena, posted as block chief medical officer in Gangapur City subdivision, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a complainant.

In a statement, the bureau said a woman complainant had alleged that the accused was demanding Rs 30,000 to transfer her from an arrangement posting back to her original place of posting. During the verification process, the officer had already taken Rs 5,000 from her, it said.

On Monday, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused while he was accepting the remaining amount as bribe, officials said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, the bureau added.