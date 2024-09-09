Rajasthan: Bodies of 4 girls recovered from Parbati river

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The bodies of four girls who drowned while taking a dip in the Parbati river in Rajasthan's Dholpur district were recovered on Monday, police said.

On Sunday, Mohini (14), Priya (12), Anjali (14) and Tanu (10) went to take a dip in the river on the occasion of Rishi Panchami festival. While one of the girls was taking a dip in the river, her feet slipped and she drowned in the 20 feet deep water, Dholpur Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharda said.

While trying to save her, three more girls drowned in the deep water, he said.

On Monday morning, the SDRF and police team recovered the bodies of all four about 1.5 km away from the accident spot and handed them over to the family after post-mortem. PTI AG NB NB