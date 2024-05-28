Rajasthan: Boy falls into deep pit, rescued within 2 hours

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) A four-year-old child who fell into a 50 feet deep pit in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday was rescued safely, police said.

Laxmangarh SHO Shriram Meena said Golu fell into the pit near a borewell in Kanwada village around 11 am.

A police team reached the spot and with the help of local villagers, the boy was safely rescued within two hours, he said, adding that the child has been admitted to a local hospital.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal praised the efforts of the rescuers and instructed doctors regarding the child’s treatment.

"It is very pleasant news that the rescue team has successfully rescued a child who had fallen into a boring hole in Laxmangarh, Alwar. Doctors have been given guidelines regarding the good health of the child," he posted on X. PTI SDA NB