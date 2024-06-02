Rajasthan: Boy falls into well, operation on to retrieve body

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) An operation to find the body of a 13-year-old boy, who fell into a 70-foot deep well, has been continuing for more than 50 hours in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police on Sunday said.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is engaged in pumping out the water flowing into the well to carry out the operation, they said.

Lalit Singh (13), a resident of Palra village, had fallen into the well on Friday afternoon when he had gone to graze goats in Kanavas Chapri village.

The children, who went with Lalit, told his maternal grandfather Ganesh Singh about the incident and he informed the police.

"The boy had fallen into the well and died. The SDRF team is carrying out an operation to trace the body. The biggest trouble is the continuous water flow into the well," Dewair SHO Bhawani Shankar said.

He said the operation has been going on since Friday afternoon.

The police called a team of six members of the Civil Defence from Rajsamand as the water in the well was too deep. PTI AG AS AS