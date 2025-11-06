Rajasthan: Boy hangs self after being scolded for playing mobile game

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Rajasthan's Dholpur district after being scolded by his father for playing a mobile game, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kurendra village on Wednesday evening.

After being scolded by his father for playing games on mobile, Vishnu got angry and went to his his room. When the family called him for dinner, he did not respond, the police said.

Went they went to check on him, they found that the boy, a Class 8 student, had committed suicide by hanging, they said, adding that the family rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Primary investigation reveals that the boy was unhappy with his father for scolding him for playing a mobile game, the police said. PTI SDA SMV NB