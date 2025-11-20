Rajasthan: Broken IAF drone found close to Indo-Pak border

Jaisalmer, Nov 20 (PTI) A broken unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found in a farmland along the border area of Ramgarh in Jaisalmer, police said on Thursday.

The UAV was recovered from a field in Chak No 3, Sattar Minor, located close to the India-Pakistan border, Ramgarh police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Prem Shankar said.

He further informed that a team from the Ramgarh police station reached the spot soon after receiving the information and began an investigation.

Later, IAF officials reached the scene and took the UAV into their possession.