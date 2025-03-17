Rajasthan: BSF catches Pakistani woman entering India

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) caught a 30-year-old Pakistani woman on Sunday night while she was attempting to infiltrate into India through the border in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

The woman identified herself as Amaira and claimed to be from Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik said on Monday.

The woman entered the Indian territory after crossing the barbed wire on the India-Pakistan border, but BSF personnel soon got hold of her, he said.

Kaushik added that the Pakistani woman has not been handed over to the police yet, as BSF and security agencies are interrogating her and trying to determine her purpose of entering India. PTI AG AMJ AMJ