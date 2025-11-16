Rajasthan: BSF detains youth near border in Jaisalmer trying to cross over to Pakistan

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) The BSF detained a 21-year-old man near the international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district for allegedly trying to cross over to Pakistan, officials said on Sunday.

The man, identified as Pankaj Kashyap, a resident of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly found moving suspiciously close to the frontier when he was detained, officials added.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans intercepted the youth during a patrol near the canal area in the Mohangarh police station limits, police said. The patrol team stopped him after noticing suspicious behaviour and questioned him.

During preliminary interrogation, the man allegedly revealed that he was attempting to cross over to Pakistan, officials said, adding that the BSF later handed him over to the police for further legal action.

According to the police, the youth will undergo detailed questioning by security agencies at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) on Monday to ascertain his motives and background. PTI AG MPL MPL