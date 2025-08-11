Rajasthan: BSF launches 'Operation Alert' along Indo-Pak border to foil infiltration attempts

Jaisalmer, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a week-long 'Operation Alert' along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, aimed at strengthening security and preventing any infiltration attempts.

The operation began on August 11 and will continue till August 17, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yogendra Singh Rathore said.

"Although BSF remains vigilant throughout the year, surveillance is being further tightened during this period," he said.

Under the exercise, all BSF manpower, including officers, will be deployed on the border. The force will also coordinate closely with Indian intelligence agencies to act on any inputs, Rathore added.

Special measures include round-the-clock monitoring of the border, increased patrolling, including camel-mounted patrols, deployment of additional personnel in sensitive areas and use of modern equipment to detect and foil infiltration attempts. PTI COR SDA OZ OZ